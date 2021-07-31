Video
RMP distributes relief to 350 more jobless people

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 30: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has provided humanitarian assistance to 350 more jobless and other poor people aimed at ensuring their food security amid the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid-19 pandemic.  
With the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, each of the underprivileged people was given a 24.5-kilogram food package containing rice, flour, potato, salt and edible oil so that they can meet their food demand.
As part of its continuous humanitarian aid, the RMP authorities distributed the food items at Police lines playground in the city on Thursday afternoon through maintaining health rules to contain Covid-19 spread.
RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique accompanied by Additional Commissioners Suzayet Islam and Mazid Ali and Deputy Commissioner Sazid Hossain distributed the food supports.
Speaking on the occasion, Abu Kalam Siddique urged other government, non-government and volunteer organizations to remain by the worst-affected people amid the pandemic.
He said the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to support the hand-to-mouth people during the global pandemic.
Siddique said all the worst-affected people are being brought under humanitarian support so that they can lead their life through mitigating their financial constraint caused by the pandemic.
He, however, urged the people to follow health rules strictly to contain the spread of the deadly virus.


