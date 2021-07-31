Video
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes at Olympics

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) congratulates Germany's Alexander Zverev for winning their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles semifinal tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. photo: AFP

TOKIO, JULY 30: Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar Golden Grand Slam was dramatically ended by Alexander Zverev in the Olympics men's singles semi-finals on Friday.
The world number one collapsed from a set and a break ahead as German fourth seed Zverev won 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a Sunday final against Russian Karen Khachanov.
The 34-year-old Djokovic has never won the Olympic singles title.
The Serbian star had already captured the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon trophies this year and needed Olympic gold and the US Open crown to emulate Steffi Graf, who achieved the feat in 1988, by winning the Golden Slam.
But his attempt to make history came to a close as Zverev powered 30 winners past the usually impregnable Djokovic in a stunning display.
It was yet more heartbreak for the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the Olympics, where his best result is a bronze medal in 2008.
He lost to eventual winner Andy Murray in the semi-finals in London nine years ago, and was in tears after a first-round exit to Juan Martin del Potro at the 2016 Rio Games.
Zverev is looking to become the first German to win singles gold since Graf in Seoul after winning 10 of the last 11 games against Djokovic.

Djokovic makes fast start
Djokovic, roared on by a large contingent of his Serbian Olympic teammates, took the first set in trademark fashion by winning most of the big points.
The score made it look comfortable, but he was taken to deuce in his first three service games and had to save an early break point.
Zverev again put Djokovic's serve under pressure in the early stages of the second set, but the top seed wriggled out of trouble in the fourth game and broke in the next. Zverev dumped a simple volley into the net on break point and hammered the ball into the empty stands in frustration.
That looked to be the final nail in his coffin, but the 24-year-old bounced back immediately with a break to love as Djokovic uncharacteristically played an error-strewn game at a vital time.
The momentum had suddenly swung in Zverev's favour and he quickly broke again, before taking his second set point to force a decider with a run of four straight games.
Any thoughts that Zverev would feel the tension were dispelled in the opening game of the third set as he broke once more.    -AFP


