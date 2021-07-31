Video
Online trolls targeting transgender Olympian

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

TOKIO, JULY 30: New Zealand Olympic officials vowed Friday to shield transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard from a tsunami of negative social media comments as the weightlifter prepares to make history at the Tokyo Games.
Hubbard is set to become the first openly transgender woman at the Olympics when she competes in the +87kg category on Monday, sparking heated online debate.
The 43-year-old was born male and competed as a man before transitioning to female in her 30s, taking up the sport at elite level again after meeting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines for transgender athletes.
New Zealand Olympic Committee spokeswoman Ashley Abbott said Hubbard was keeping a low profile in Japan, despite the "particularly high level of interest" in her Olympic debut.
Abbott said not all the interest on social media had been positive.
"Certainly we have seen a groundswell of comment about it and a lot of it is inappropriate," she told reporters.
"Our view is that we've got a culture of manaaki (inclusion) and it's our role to support all eligible athletes on our team.
"In terms of social media, we won't be engaging in any kind of negative debate."
While she acknowledged Hubbard's appearance raised complex issues, Abbott also pointed out: "We all need to remember that there's a person behind all these technical questions."    -AFP


