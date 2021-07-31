Cricket Australia chief selector Trevor Hohns retires

SYDNEY, JULY 30: Cricket Australia's selection chair Trevor Hohns handed in his resignation Friday, media reports said, ending over a decade at the helm spanning several world-beating squads.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Hohns would be stepping down from the role after a career selecting some of Australia's most successful cricket teams.

The 67-year-old, a former Australian spin bowler, became a selector in 1993 and was chair of selectors for a combined 15 years across two stints as a stalwart of the selection panel. -AFP













