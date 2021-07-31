SL suspended trio's ban period reduced, fine enhanced

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has reduced the ban period recommended by the legal panel on the suspended trio-who breached the bib-bubble on last England tour.

The decision was taken at the Ex-co meeting held on Friday at the SLC office, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the Ex-co members have reduced the ban period for Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka (2 years) and Niroshan Dickwela (18 months) to 1 year for international cricket and 6 months domestic ((common for all three) .

The Ex-co has, however, enhanced the fine to USD 50,000 from USD 25,000 which was recommended by the panel.

The players can appeal this decision, if unsatisfied, to the sports minister within 14 days.





