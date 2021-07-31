Video
Saturday, 31 July, 2021
Sports

Japan expands virus emergency one week into Olympics

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, JULY 30: Japan on Friday extended a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and expanded the measure to four more regions as it battles a record surge in infections a week into the pandemic-postponed Olympics.
Nationwide new virus cases topped 10,000 for the first time on Thursday, and a string of government officials and health experts have warned that the more contagious Delta variant is fuelling a dangerous surge.
Japan's virus outbreak has been comparatively small, with around 15,000 deaths and no harsh lockdown measures, but only around a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated.
The record cases come as Tokyo hosts the Olympics, where organisers on Friday reported 27 new cases related to the event -- the highest daily figure yet.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the expansion of the emergency to Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, which neighbour Tokyo, as well as Osaka in western Japan.
The decision also means that emergency measures in Tokyo and southern Okinawa that had been due to end August 22 will now run until the end of the month.
The emergency restricts the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants and shortens their opening hours, and there are questions about whether it will be sufficient.
"The highly infectious Delta variant is rapidly taking over and if the increase in infected people does not come down, we could see the number of people in serious condition rise and hospitals overwhelmed," Suga warned.    -AFP


