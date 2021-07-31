Yuzvendra Chahal and Gowtham found C-19 in Sri Lanka

Two more Indian players in Sri Lanka are tested positive.

According to well-placed sources close to the team management, the 31-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal and bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham have been found Covid-19 positive in the last PCR tests done before the team was preparing to leave Sri Lanka.

There were nine players including Krunal Pandya having dinner together when they are likely to have come in contact with each other.

Chahal and Gowtham, along with others were immediately isolated once Krunal Pandy was found Covid-19 positive.

Krunal Pandya has already been shifted to another hotel in Colombo and now Gowtham and Chahal are being shifted.

Both seem to have mild corona. Chahal's PCR test result shows 28.5.

At the time of writing this, the other members of the team were preparing to leave for home to-day, these Corona affected players will be giving a few more tests before being sent to India.

It is not known whether they would be flown in another Chartered flight or in a commercial plane.







