Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:35 PM
Sports

BPL football postpone again

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The remaining second round matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football, the lone professional football league of the country, which was scheduled to resumes from today at two
separate venues in the city, has been postponed again, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release on Friday.
Chittagong Abahani Limited were scheduled to take on Uttar Baridhara Club at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society were scheduled to play against struggling Brothers Union Club at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday afternoon.  
"As per the decision of the Professional Football League Management Committee of the BFF, the remaining second round matches of the ongoing BPL which schedule to resume from today, has been postponed temporarily. It's to be noted all will be informed soon after reviewing the overall situation about arranging the remaining matches of the league," said the press release.
The local game's governing body earlier wanted to resume the league from July 23 last, after a three-day break for Eid-ul-Azha, but later forced to postpone the league.     -BSS


