Saturday, 31 July, 2021
India arrests BSF man on charge of raping BD woman

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent 

A BSF sub-inspector was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman on the pretext of interrogation inside a camp of the force at Gaighata in North 24 Parganas of India, according to Times of India.
The accused, Rameswar Kayal, has been remanded in police custody for two days after being produced in a Bongaon court on Thursday.
According to police sources, two women - including the survivor and her friend - residents of Gopalganj in Bangladesh, were trying to cross over the Jhaudandanga border near Gaighata to enter Bangladesh illegally when BSF jawans from 158 Battalion detained the duo on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the complaint lodged by the woman with Gaighata police station, the BSF jawans took them to Kharer Math BSF camp where Kayal started interrogating them. Later, he allegedly raped her in the camp when nobody else was around, she claimed.
"My friend and I are associated with the sari business in Gujarat. We were trying to sneak into Bangladesh with the help of an unauthorized agent, who took Rs 30,000 from us. But we were caught by the jawans. Later in the night, I was being interrogated alone and I was raped," she said.
After being released from the BSF camp, the woman went to Gaighata police station and lodged a complaint. Police later arrested the accused SI.
"Kayal has been booked under Section of 376 IPC and remanded in police custody. The woman's confidential statement has been recorded by the magistrate under 164 CrPC," said Samir Das, the chief public prosecutor of Bongaon ACJM court.
"The woman has been sent to Bongaon Subdivisional Hospital for a medical test," a senior district police officer said. Police later also arrested the two women, including the survivor, for trying to sneak into Bangladesh illegally.
A CRPF jawan was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a tribal woman who was undergoing treatment at Odolchua primary health centre in Belpahari. The accused, Nimish Kumar, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The accused was also suspended from his job.



