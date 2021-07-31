Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Eid vacation sees record in accidents

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

A report reveraled by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger's welfare platform said on Friday that the number of people died in accidents on road, rail and waterways across the country during this year's Eid-ul-Adha holidays surpassed the number of last six months.
The casualties that took place during Eid vacation comprise 295 deaths and 488 cases of injury.
Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Jatri Kalyan Samity, informed this at a press conference at Sagar-Runi auditorium of Dhaka Reporter's Unity (DRU) in the capital's Segunbagicha while publishing the road accident report-2021 during Eid journey.  
Motorcycle accidents left 93 dead, the highest in this year.
This report was prepared based on news report published in different media on accidents on roads, rail and waterways.
According to the organisation, 242 people were killed and 331 injured in road accidents last year.
In the last six years, 1,500 people have been killed and 4,356 injured in 1288 accidents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India arrests BSF man on charge of raping BD woman
Defying the ongoing countrywide 'strict lockdown'
Eid vacation sees record in accidents
Anti-Human Trafficking Day observed
Action against unauthoritied IP TV stations soon: Info Minister
Heavy rainfall damages several hills in Chattogram
Helena on 3-day remand, 5 cases filed, liquor seized
Dhaka South AL plans unit bodies by Sept 30


Latest News
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Barishal division reports 14 deaths in 24 hrs
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft