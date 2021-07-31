Eid vacation sees record in accidents

A report reveraled by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger's welfare platform said on Friday that the number of people died in accidents on road, rail and waterways across the country during this year's Eid-ul-Adha holidays surpassed the number of last six months.

The casualties that took place during Eid vacation comprise 295 deaths and 488 cases of injury.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Jatri Kalyan Samity, informed this at a press conference at Sagar-Runi auditorium of Dhaka Reporter's Unity (DRU) in the capital's Segunbagicha while publishing the road accident report-2021 during Eid journey.

Motorcycle accidents left 93 dead, the highest in this year.

This report was prepared based on news report published in different media on accidents on roads, rail and waterways.

According to the organisation, 242 people were killed and 331 injured in road accidents last year.

In the last six years, 1,500 people have been killed and 4,356 injured in 1288 accidents.









