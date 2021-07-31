Anti-Human Trafficking Day observed

The country on Friday observed the World Anti-Human Trafficking Day through community radios in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) and Winrock International aimed to raise awareness among the general public and strengthen the role of stakeholders by highlighting the experiences of survivors or victims of human trafficking through community radio programmes.

Amid the global pandemic and growing inequality and massive economic losses people who have survived and are at risk of human trafficking are being lost, said the speakers at the programme.

But now it is more urgent to listen to their sufferings because such traps have now increased more in the Covid-19 outbreak situation posing more risks of being trafficked.

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed more than 124 million people into extreme poverty.

Bangladesh is one of the Asian countries at risk of human trafficking. So, raising awareness among general public by highlighting victims' experiences in preventing human trafficking at the local level and to strengthen the role of the stakeholders concerned the country's community radios celebrated by broadcasting various programmes on the World Day Against Trafficking in persons.

Among the programmes broadcast on the radios were the speech of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the day, local news, features, community voice, or general radio talks, puppet shows, songs, talk shows and magazine shows.







