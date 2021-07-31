Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Anti-Human Trafficking Day observed

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday observed the World Anti-Human Trafficking Day through community radios in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) and Winrock International aimed to raise awareness among the general public and strengthen the role of stakeholders by highlighting the experiences of survivors or victims of human trafficking through community radio programmes.
 Amid the global pandemic and growing inequality and massive economic losses people who have survived and are at risk of human trafficking are being lost, said the speakers at the programme.
But now it is more urgent to listen to their sufferings because such traps have now increased more in the Covid-19 outbreak situation posing more risks of being trafficked.
The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed more than 124 million people into extreme poverty.
Bangladesh is one of the Asian countries at risk of human trafficking. So, raising awareness among general public by highlighting victims' experiences in preventing human trafficking at the local level and to strengthen the role of the stakeholders concerned the country's community radios celebrated by broadcasting various programmes on the World Day Against Trafficking in persons.
Among the programmes broadcast on the radios were the speech of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the day, local news, features, community voice, or general radio talks, puppet shows, songs, talk shows and magazine shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India arrests BSF man on charge of raping BD woman
Defying the ongoing countrywide 'strict lockdown'
Eid vacation sees record in accidents
Anti-Human Trafficking Day observed
Action against unauthoritied IP TV stations soon: Info Minister
Heavy rainfall damages several hills in Chattogram
Helena on 3-day remand, 5 cases filed, liquor seized
Dhaka South AL plans unit bodies by Sept 30


Latest News
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Barishal division reports 14 deaths in 24 hrs
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft