Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:34 PM
Action against unauthoritied IP TV stations soon: Info Minister

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said that actions will be taken against the unauthorised IP TVs soon.
He made the remarks responding to a question of a journalist at his official residence in the capital.
The minister alleged that some IP TVs often get involved in spreading rumours, present inaccurate information, and indulge in showing comics. It has also been found that some have opened offices like television channels before receiving the approval, and are appointing district correspondents.
Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said YouTube channels and IP TVs would not be allowed to present news.
They can only be run as entertainment channels, he said.
Hasan said IP TVs can do everything else, but they cannot do the job of providing news for the time being.
RAB arrested expelled Awami League women affairs sub-committee member and IP TV Joyjatra's founder and CEO Helena Jahangir after Thursday midnight from her Gulshan residence in Dhaka.
Following her arrest, RAB conducted a raid at Joyjatra TV office at Road No. 3, Block-A, Section-11at Mirpur in the capital.
RAB said they did not receive any document related to the approval of Joyjatra TV owned by businesswoman Helena Jahangir.


