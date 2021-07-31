Heavy rainfall damages several hills in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, July 30: Several hills have been damaged by heavy rainfall in Chattogram over the last few days.

Muhammad Nazmul Ahsan, Member secretary of the Hill Management Committee and AD (Revenue) of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that several hills at Mathijharna, Garibullah Shah, Feroz Shah Colony hills, Foy's Lake and A K Khan Hills have been damaged due to heavy rain over the last two days.

But, Nazmul Ahsan said, there were no casualties as they had shifted the slum people to safer places earlier.

ADC said, "We have so far shifted nearly 500 slum people from those risky hilly areas during the last three days."

They have been sheltered at Alhera Madrasa, Roufabad Rashidiya Madrasa, Firoz Shah Colony Primary School and Lalkhan Bazar Primary School, Nazmul said.

They were removed from the slums of Matijharna, Akbar Shah Lane and Bayezid Link Road. They have also demolished several illegal structures in those hilly areas.

Nazmul said they had launched the eviction drive on Wednesday as the Meteorological Department forecast heavy shower apprehending massive landslides in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, half a dozen people died in landslides in Cox's Bazar district following a heavy shower on Wednesday.

ADC said Chattogram could not see any casualty due to a timely step taken by the Chattogram administrations.

He further said the construction of Bayezid-Fouzderhat Link road had created problems for a total of 18 hills on both sides of the road.

"More than 60 families have so far erected structures on those hills illegally with the help of local influential leaders," ADC alleged.

It is alleged that a former Ward Councilor of Lalkhan Bazar has occupied some hills in the locality and rented it to the poor people at a cheaper rate.

Moreover, the hills on both sides of Chattogram University road in Campus have been damaged by heavy shower on Thursday night.







