Helena on 3-day remand, 5 cases filed, liquor seized



Rapid Action Battalion arrests businessperson Helena Jahangir, earlier removed from a sub-committee of the ruling Awami League, from her Gulshan residence in the capital on Thursday midnight. The elite force also seized casino items, walkie-talkie set, deer hide, foreign currency notes and liquor during the raid at the house. photo : Observer

Our court correspondent adds that a Dhaka court on Friday placed Helena Jahangir on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order for remand, said GRO Alamgir Hossain.

Investigation Officer Sheikh Shahnur Rahman, inspector of Gulshan Police Station produced her before CMM court at 7.50 pm on Friday seeking a 5-day remand prayer for interrogation.

In the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu representing the state pleaded to grant remand as per IO's Prayer. On the other hand, defence lawyer Advocate Shafiqul Islam prayed for the cancellation of the remand plea.

At one stage of hearing, the court asked her if she had anything to say in this regard. Standing on the dock, she said, "I am a government person, I am a person of Awami league and I visited 25 countries with the prime Minister, I did not commit any offence, no offence in this regard is evident."

After hearing both the sides the court sent her to police custody for three days for interrogation.

Earlier, RAB handed her over to Gulshan Police Station.

Helena was arrested from her Gulshan house on charges of 'spreading propaganda and misleading information' on digital platforms.

Earlier RAB raided her residence from 8:00pm on Thursday that continued till 12:15am on Friday. After being picked up she was taken to RAB headquarters at Uttara in Dhaka.

Moyeen said that the cases would be filed under the Liquor and Narcotics Control Act, Wildlife Protection Act, Special Powers Act, Digital Security Act and Telecommunications Act.

During the raid, RAB seized huge quantity of imported liquor, casino game playing equipment, walkie-talkie, and knives from Helena's residence.

Mentioning that Helena Jahangir used to extort money with the help of an organised gang the RAB official said, "She was engaged in various social organisations to implement her agenda."

She allegedly used to raise funds in the name of Joyjatra Foundation and used the lion shares of it to promote her name and fame, build good relations with people in power and abused her affiliation to implement her agenda, said RAB.

In a late night drive, the force seized huge satellite television devices from the office of Joyjatra IP, owned by Helena Jahangir.

The elite force, however, did not find any valid documents for the operation of the IP TV, said Commander Moyeen.

Recently, Awami League issued an official press release on Sunday saying Helena Jahangir was a member of AL's Women Affairs sub-committee. But, she has been relieved from the member post due to her recent anti-organisational activities spread on a social medium.

A day after her exemption from the sub-committee, Helena Jahangir appeared on Facebook live and burst into tears. She also denied all the allegations brought against her.

Helena Jahangir, also the founder and CEO of Joyjatra Television, became the member of Awami League's Women Affairs sub-committee on January 17 this year. Earlier in December 2020, she became Cumilla North District Awami League's advisory committee member. She collected the party nomination form in late Abdul Matin Khasru's seat following his death, but did not receive the party nomination.

Helena Jahangir, also an FBCCI director, has come under strong criticism following her announcement through Facebook that she makes leaders. Recently she announced to appoint presidents and general secretaries at upazila, district and abroad under the banner of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakurijibi League."







