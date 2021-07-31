Video
Saturday, 31 July, 2021
Life & Style

This Week

Friends Day collection @ Rang Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Everything is worthless without friends. Who else but a friend understands deeply, so well! This relationship is above all else. So from time to time this relationship needs to be renewed, it needs to be celebrated. Rang Bangladesh has arranged the celebration for you ahead of Friends Day. There is a great deal of emotion in this little arrangement of Rang Bangladesh.
The Friends' Day collection includes T-shirts, shirts, fotuas, children's clothing and mugs, jewelry and showpieces as gift items.
In addition to the Friends' Day collection, Rang Bangladesh's regular collection includes Sari, Three-Piece, Single Kameez, Skirt-Tops, Punjabi, Orna, Unstitched dress.
During this pandemic time, you can order the clothes of your choice from your home comfort. There is a special opportunity for cash on delivery. So don't be late, collect your favorite brand Rang Bangladesh's Friends Day clothes today.


