

Jothashilpa’s Friendship Day celebration

Friendship is something that we all value and cherish. Friends are the companions through life's ups and downs,our closest people. Parents, siblings, spouse, classmates anyone can be a friend, and each friend contributes differently to our happiness and wellbeing. Friendship Day is a testament to this beautiful connection between human beings. On this dayfriends are usually presented with beautiful cards and gifts as a token of the celebration.This year International Friendship Day will be celebrated on next Sunday, August 2nd. On this occasion Jothashilpa is offering free delivery charge on all products across the country till August 2nd. Jothashilpa products will make the perfect Friendship Day gifts as they are innovative, modern, aesthetic and bears meaningfulness as a representation of our culture & traditions. Jothashilpa- a center for traditional and contemporary art, has been working with an innovative spirit, always striving to bring originality and fresh ideas.They garnered popularity with their Nakshi notebook and t-shirts. The nakshiT-shirts come in all sizes from adults to children along with various designs of nakshi notebooks and gamcha sarees among others. All their products will be available between 10 am and 8 pm at Jothashilpa center in Dhaka's Adabor. Customers can also order the products online from their website and Facebook page.