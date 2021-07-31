Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Importance of your family health history & wellbeing plan

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

Importance of your family health history & wellbeing plan

Importance of your family health history & wellbeing plan

Dr. Lt. Colonel (Retd) Md. Kabir Ahmed Khan
MBBS. FCGP, MPH, MCPS. FCPS, Senior Consultant, Family Medicine
At an annual health check or consultation for chronic disease management, a patient is asked about their relatives' health status. Healthcare providers record a patient's comprehensive family history which includes the patient's close relatives' health information including children, brothers and sisters, parents, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grandparents, and cousins. By recording a patient's family history, healthcare providers can identify the causes and patterns of a patient's health journey. Why is this so important?
Importance of family health history
Families share similar genetic histories, environments, and behaviors. Collectively, these factors can point doctors to disorders that run in families. Healthcare providers can identify whether an individual, family members, or future generations are at a higher risk of a particular health issue by observing patterns of diseases among relatives.
Identifying diseases through family health history
Importance of your family health history & wellbeing plan

Importance of your family health history & wellbeing plan

Your family health history can help to identify if you have a higher-than-average risk of common illnesses like heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, certain malignancies, and Type 2 diabetes. A combination of genetic factors, environmental situations, and lifestyle choices influence these complicated illnesses. It's important to become familiar with your parents and extended family's health history.
Your family history might give you information about how to live a healthy lifestyle. You can plan for screening tests or adopt lifestyle changes to lower your chance of getting diseases that run in your family. It is important to inform your doctor if you know of any health issues in your family tree. Knowing your family's health history can help you be more proactive about your health, and informing doctors of your family history allows them to suggest prevention and screening strategies to mitigate potential illnesses.
To compile your family history, start by making a list of health issues or diseases that each family member has, including if they have died. The age of onset of illness should also be included in the report. Providers will add your family's medical history to your records to ensure all information is captured.
Your wellness plan
You can't change your genes, but you can adapt your lifestyle to lower your risk of getting diseases that run in your family. Disease risks differ for each individual, which changes over time based on age, lifestyle choices, and changes in medical history. By keeping a current record of your medical history, updating your family's medical history, and sharing it with your doctor can help prevent you from developing certain health conditions. Remember that your health includes both physical and mental issues. It's also important to let your family doctor know if you have a family history of mental issues like depression.
The more information your doctor has about your family's medical history, the better care you'll receive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Friends Day collection @ Rang Bangladesh
Jothashilpa’s Friendship Day celebration
Importance of your family health history & wellbeing plan
Recipes
Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style
Delicious recipes for Eid- Ul - Azha
Ultimate refrigeration experience in Eid-ul-Azha
Online shopping safest to avert coronavirus


Latest News
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Barishal division reports 14 deaths in 24 hrs
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft