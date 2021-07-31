Video
latest
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021

Chef ATM Ahmed Hossain
Director Food & Beverage, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort


Mutton Seekh KebabIngredients:
Mutton Mince 750 gm
Finely chopped red capsicum-01pcs medium
Cumin powder-1/2 tsp
Salt to taste.
Red chilli powder -1/2 tsp
Coriander powder- tsp
Finely chopped green chilies as per taste.
Method:
Mix all ingredients with hand. Yes, get your hands dirty and mix them well.
Now, slightly wet your hands, and take a handful of mince and start making a ball.
Now, insert the seekh right through it and using your hand, start pressing it to stick on to the seekh. You need to do it with very little pressure. Water will ensure that mince does not stick to your hands.
Now, put them to cook over hot charcoal on barbecue and cook on each side for 4-5 minutes.
Use flat seekhs that you generally see in restaurants as it helps cooking faster.
In case you do not have seekhs and barbecue, try this method of MuttonSeekh Kebab. It is very simple and can be made using non-stick tawa.
Serve, with home made butter naan or rumali roti and Onions.
Do not forget the squeeze a lemon and chaat masala before you dig in for that heavenly taste.
Cooking over charcoal give the real authentic taste and aroma but then not everyone has that at home. Try it on tawa as well; I am sure you will enjoy it as much. They are eaten with different dips in Turkey, primarily made from curd.



Turkish Beef Kebab
Ingredients
Beef cube 150 gm
Salt to taste
Oregano    1 gm
Naane (Turkish dry mint) 1 gm
Yogurt 10 gm
Extra virgin olive oil 20 ml
Method:
Marinate the beef cube with all ingredients and then keep it in refrigerator for 30 min.
Then skewed it with the bamboo skewer and grilled it.  Then you can enjoy your Kebab with Naan Roti with green salad or fresh vegetable.


