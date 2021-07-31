

Recipes

Food & Beverage, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort





Recipes

Mutton Mince 750 gm

Finely chopped red capsicum-01pcs medium

Cumin powder-1/2 tsp

Salt to taste.

Red chilli powder -1/2 tsp

Coriander powder- tsp

Finely chopped green chilies as per taste.

Method:

Mix all ingredients with hand. Yes, get your hands dirty and mix them well.

Now, slightly wet your hands, and take a handful of mince and start making a ball.

Now, insert the seekh right through it and using your hand, start pressing it to stick on to the seekh. You need to do it with very little pressure. Water will ensure that mince does not stick to your hands.

Now, put them to cook over hot charcoal on barbecue and cook on each side for 4-5 minutes.

Use flat seekhs that you generally see in restaurants as it helps cooking faster.

In case you do not have seekhs and barbecue, try this method of MuttonSeekh Kebab. It is very simple and can be made using non-stick tawa.

Serve, with home made butter naan or rumali roti and Onions.

Do not forget the squeeze a lemon and chaat masala before you dig in for that heavenly taste.

Cooking over charcoal give the real authentic taste and aroma but then not everyone has that at home. Try it on tawa as well; I am sure you will enjoy it as much. They are eaten with different dips in Turkey, primarily made from curd.







Recipes

Ingredients

Beef cube 150 gm

Salt to taste

Oregano 1 gm

Naane (Turkish dry mint) 1 gm

Yogurt 10 gm

Extra virgin olive oil 20 ml

Method:

Marinate the beef cube with all ingredients and then keep it in refrigerator for 30 min.

Then skewed it with the bamboo skewer and grilled it. Then you can enjoy your Kebab with Naan Roti with green salad or fresh vegetable.



Chef ATM Ahmed HossainDirectorFood & Beverage, Dhaka Regency Hotel & ResortMutton Seekh KebabIngredients:Mutton Mince 750 gmFinely chopped red capsicum-01pcs mediumCumin powder-1/2 tspSalt to taste.Red chilli powder -1/2 tspCoriander powder- tspFinely chopped green chilies as per taste.Method:Mix all ingredients with hand. Yes, get your hands dirty and mix them well.Now, slightly wet your hands, and take a handful of mince and start making a ball.Now, insert the seekh right through it and using your hand, start pressing it to stick on to the seekh. You need to do it with very little pressure. Water will ensure that mince does not stick to your hands.Now, put them to cook over hot charcoal on barbecue and cook on each side for 4-5 minutes.Use flat seekhs that you generally see in restaurants as it helps cooking faster.In case you do not have seekhs and barbecue, try this method of MuttonSeekh Kebab. It is very simple and can be made using non-stick tawa.Serve, with home made butter naan or rumali roti and Onions.Do not forget the squeeze a lemon and chaat masala before you dig in for that heavenly taste.Cooking over charcoal give the real authentic taste and aroma but then not everyone has that at home. Try it on tawa as well; I am sure you will enjoy it as much. They are eaten with different dips in Turkey, primarily made from curd.Turkish Beef KebabIngredientsBeef cube 150 gmSalt to tasteOregano 1 gmNaane (Turkish dry mint) 1 gmYogurt 10 gmExtra virgin olive oil 20 mlMethod:Marinate the beef cube with all ingredients and then keep it in refrigerator for 30 min.Then skewed it with the bamboo skewer and grilled it. Then you can enjoy your Kebab with Naan Roti with green salad or fresh vegetable.