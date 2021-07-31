

Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

Kimaya`s collection embodies a vintage feel with a rhapsody of colours coming alive through the interplay of tradition and embroidery. Modern silhouettes with an edge; the collection is meticulously styled with eye-catching details. The current style includes info western, sarees gowns, capes, jackets and so on.

Nadia Ali and Mimel Nizam, partners and designers of Kimaya expressed their thought about fashion designing.

What do you like best about being a fashion designer?

Where did you get the inspiration for your latest collection?

Nadia Ali: Our latest collection was "mother-daughter twining". I got the inspiration after making a dress for my daughter which was quite similar to mine. This idea got a ton of appreciation, which is why I decided to launch this new and cute collection.

According to you what are the essential elements needed to be successful as a fashion designer?

Nadia Ali: I feel like there's a need of a hundred percent honesty with our customers, we can't guide them in the wrong way. Sometimes customers are quite oblivious about what looks more appealing on them and what doesn't, which is where we come in and guide them to what best fits their characteristics. That's how you gain a customer's trust, and this trust can leads to success.

Nadia Ali: I was always into fusion dresses, these dresses tend to give a very comfortable and stylish look.

What do you do to track trends and stay in touch with the current consumer?

Mimel/Nadia: We actually don't believe in keeping track on new trends, we focus more on customers requirements, their taste and specially what they are looking for. Keeping that in mind we come up with making new trends.

What fashion trends are you passionate about?

Nadia / Mimel: We are quite positive about our long embroidered jackets/fancy shrugs, since these are our customers all time favourite pieces.

What will we get to predominantly see in this collection? Where is it available?

Mimel/Nadia: Shrugs and detailed embroidered jackets will definitely be there and cocktail sarees with a more classy style. Will be available at our boutique.

Anything else brewing at Kimaya design studio?

Nadia/Mimel: This time we are planning to focus on Plus size, as in our daily routine life we don't see zero figures in our surroundings rather we meet housewives with more healthier bodies. So would like to go more practical this time.





