Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Farhana Naznin

Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

The Label 'Kimaya' defines elegance, glamour and style. Each garment itself has a unique design concept from which Kimaya is not an exception.  Its exquisite, innovative and artistic craft added a different height to fashion world.
Kimaya`s collection embodies a vintage feel with a rhapsody of colours coming alive through the interplay of tradition and embroidery. Modern silhouettes with an edge; the collection is meticulously styled with eye-catching details. The current style includes info western, sarees gowns, capes, jackets and so on.
Nadia Ali and Mimel Nizam, partners and designers of Kimaya expressed their thought about fashion designing.  
What do you like best about being a fashion designer?
Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

Nadia Ali: The best part about being a fashion designer is; I feel like I can actually dress people up according to my imagination. I can also suggest them new makeovers which they never tried before.
Where did you get the inspiration for your latest collection?
 Nadia Ali: Our latest collection was "mother-daughter twining". I got the inspiration after making a dress for my daughter which was quite similar to mine. This idea got a ton of appreciation, which is why I decided to launch this new and cute collection.
According to you what are the essential elements needed to be successful as a fashion designer?
Nadia Ali: I feel like there's a need of a hundred percent honesty with our customers, we can't guide them in the wrong way. Sometimes customers are quite oblivious about what looks more appealing on them and what doesn't, which is where we come in and guide them to what best fits their characteristics. That's how you gain a customer's trust, and this trust can leads to success.
Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style

What's your favorite trends in fashion, past and present?
Nadia Ali:  I was always into fusion dresses, these dresses tend to give a very comfortable and stylish look.
What do you do to track trends and stay in touch with the current consumer?
Mimel/Nadia: We actually don't believe in keeping track on new trends, we focus more on customers requirements, their taste and specially what they are looking for. Keeping that in mind we come up with making new trends.
What fashion trends are you passionate about?
Nadia / Mimel: We are quite positive about our long embroidered jackets/fancy shrugs, since these are our customers all time favourite pieces.
What will we get to predominantly see in this collection? Where is it available?
Mimel/Nadia:  Shrugs and detailed embroidered jackets will definitely be there and cocktail sarees with a more classy style. Will be available at our boutique.
Anything else brewing at Kimaya design studio?
Nadia/Mimel:  This time we are planning to focus on Plus size, as in our daily routine life we don't see zero figures in our surroundings rather we meet housewives with more healthier bodies. So would like to go more practical this time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Friends Day collection @ Rang Bangladesh
Jothashilpa’s Friendship Day celebration
Importance of your family health history & wellbeing plan
Recipes
Kimaya an epitome of elegance, glamour and style
Delicious recipes for Eid- Ul - Azha
Ultimate refrigeration experience in Eid-ul-Azha
Online shopping safest to avert coronavirus


Latest News
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Barishal division reports 14 deaths in 24 hrs
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft