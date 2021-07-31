

Story behind Prema’s being entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Rounak Asrafi Prema started her first F-commerce initiative with Shopping Glowrist. Starting with one and a half lakh taka investment, Prema got about 45 orders at an average of 550 Taka at that time and found her motivation to move forward with these orders. By this time in 2021, the number of orders has increased quite a lot and more than 17,000 customers have linked with Shopping Glowrist. Now, Prema is delivering products to thousands of customers every month. She also added additional products including original Thai cosmetics besides customized items.

Rounak Asrafi Prema did her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Independent University and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southeast University. Before becoming an entrepreneur, she also tried to get a job but her mind didn't support it and after completing her studies, she fully focused on business. She wanted to pursue a Barrister degree but later did MBA Major in HR.

Talking about her business Rounak Asrafi Prema said, "As currently, I am doing wholesale business, my fixed customers are some FB merchants and offline shop owners. Besides, I also have many corporate clients, for those we are offering customized products as per their needs. We have kept the online retail section off due to Corona since last year to face various problems. If the situation improves, we will start an online retail business as well. Though I started with two items in the beginning, I gradually included varieties of items in the list. Now we are especially focusing on wholesale."

She also added, "I got involved in several other ventures besides business as well. I am working as a part-time consultant in various organizations and helping them to develop their live commerce platforms. Besides, I am also engaged as the Head of HR in a software company in Bangladesh. I will also start working with a Canadian Cloud Kitchen Company prioritizing Italian and Indian food items. And the company will start its activities in Bangladesh very soon."

Regarding business plans for the future, Rounak Asrafi Prema said, "Want to launch outlets in Bangladesh if the situation improves. Besides, initiating a women-focused advising firm, where we will prioritize those women who want to do business but not getting support as they do not know anyone and are afraid of how to do business. We will also provide training on different subjects like how to handle customers so that they can do something better in the future."







