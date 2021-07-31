

Covid-19’s adverse impact on women

Lockdown also has its own effect on the people. There have been certain positive developments in recent months which are associated with the lockdown. For instance, people are able to spend more time with their families and focus on their mental and physical health. The benefits of lockdown including these were, however, limited to certain classes. Many in the underprivileged classes, particularly women suffered disproportionately. COVID-19 has a huge impact on women and girls, from health to economics to security and social protection.

The first issue that must be addressed is the economic impact. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy. Businesses have been forced to close or scale back operations, markets and supply chains have been disrupted, and millions of people's jobs are on the line. According to the Union of the Mediterranean report, evidence on COVID-19's impact indicates that women's economic and productive lives will be impacted disproportionately and differently than men's. Women and girls generally earn less, save less, and work in unstable jobs or live in poverty. As a result, they have a lower ability to absorb economic shocks than men. This is worse in developing economies, where more than 70 per cent of women work in the informal sector and have limited access to social protection. However, during the pandemic, public goods and social interactions are in short supply.

In addition to the above deprivations, women remain vulnerable to violence, domestic and otherwise. They need protection but in developing countries, it is not readily available. Diverting attention and critical resources away from these regulations may result in increased mortality, increased rates of other hazards such as fatal infections.

Gender-based violence is increasing at a high rate as the COVID-19 pandemic causes economic and social stress, as well as restrictions on movement and social isolation. Many women are obliged to remain at home and "lockdown." Those who violate their rights live with them. Their vulnerability to abuse is extremely high.

Covid-19 is a global challenge, testing our values, our patient, and our human spirit. Recovering must result in a more equal world that is less vulnerable to future catastrophes. All national responses must prioritize women- their inclusion, rights, representation, right, socioeconomic outcomes, equality, and protection- if they want to have the desired impact.







