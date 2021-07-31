Video
Catherine Belton

PUTIN’S PEOPLE

Reuter\'s news report

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Reuter's news report British journalist Catherine Belton's 'Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West' chronicles Russian President Vladimir Putin's rise to power...
PUTIN’S PEOPLE

PUTIN’S PEOPLE

England's High Court began a hearing of arguments on Wednesday from lawyers for four Russian billionaires including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and state-owned oil firm Rosneft about a book on President Vladimir Putin which they say defames them.
In the 2020 book, British journalist Catherine Belton chronicles Putin's rise to power and how many of his associates from the former Soviet spy services rose to positions of wealth and influence after he won the top Kremlin job in 1999.
Lawyers for the businessmen will tell the court those passages in the book Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West, published by Harper Collins, are defamatory. Abramovich is suing both Harper Collins and Belton, according to case details filed with the courts and tribunals service.
Harper Collins said it would "robustly defend this acclaimed and ground-breaking book and the right to report on matters of considerable public interest".
Belton, a former Financial Times Moscow correspondent and now a Reuters special correspondent, declined to comment. Law firm Wiggin, which is representing Harper Collins and Belton, did not respond to a request for comment.
"The book falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client's purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club. Such claims are totally unacceptable and are without foundation," Abramovich's lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, said on March 22.
Abramovich said in the same statement that "the false allegations in this book are having a damaging effect, not only on my personal reputation, but also in respect of the activities of Chelsea Football Club."
A spokeswoman for Abramovich declined to comment further. Harbottle & Lewis did not respond to a request for comment.
Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer is also suing both Harper Collins and Belton for defamation. The firm, and its lawyers Carter-Ruck, did not did not respond to a request for comment.
Businessman Mikhail Fridman is suing Harper Collins for defamation and on data protection grounds. His long-term business partner, Pyotr Aven, is suing on data protection grounds.
A spokesman said both men regretted it had not been possible to resolve the matter before Wednesday's hearing.
"Ms. Belton's book, which has been promoted as a 'definitive historical record', contains inaccurate and offensive statements about Mr Aven and Mr Fridman," the spokesman said. "It is important to them that the record is set straight."
Businessman Shalva Chigirinsky is suing both Harper Collins and Belton for defamation. His lawyers, Taylor Wessing LLP, passed on to him a Reuters request for comment on the proceedings. He did not immediately respond.


