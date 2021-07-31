Two poems by Protiti Rasnaha Kamal  

Small talk



I never said anything about the weather, that it was warmer than summer had liked to be when she was born,



Phagun never bore the plight of yellow, even during the wedding season, where we remembered staining ourselves in turmeric,



On the lap of winter, I laid down small talk - cryotherapy became their final destination,

I sniffed the aroma of spring in the toiling months,



and never called it terminally ill, we both knew



birds, so we talked about them, the finch, the machranga, the hummingbird - I confused their respective homes



for mine. Greetings flew by soon after the first move of the tongue



and we delved into topics, thick and presumptuous,

Fat-headed dummies were in line for a



mention; how quickly we personified them



and each turn we took made the narrative lump free and smooth, until the kitchen barged in



With some batter, and baking became the second choice for a closing conversation



and the kids jumped in, toe to toe - bodies failing to mount a bike, ride off into



another terrain; so the playground stopped listening to the methodical interaction,



A routine perhaps, for us who took discontented five year olds home.



I never began with the weather, I was never that bored.





Emigrant

The water runs without a name

I come from a deep anon sea



The sound upstream is faint in my ears

I have bathed in the sunlit peaks of the waves

I raked the sand from the unsure mix

Of rocks and pebbles, shells -

my birthmark

I bear all with false memories of glee



I don't come home often,

I am not a fish with bones,

nor am a mermaid that sings



I don't confess, but I hear a prayer

Of wooden boats, creaking to find a mast



There's iceberg , then there's an one-eyed pirate

Neither care for the vessel they wreck

There's salt in the womb that I have grown out of

I am a vessel too, for the salt in my bones



Forgive my leanings, I am occupied with land

But my children know the song of the waves,

They haven't seen foam, the air whipped in sea

Like I've never seen the path to my father's paddy field

Or heard of masonry, one of my distant grandpa's delight

Or of the embroidered piece of lawn that searches my mother's needles and threads



The night cares little for the day it has lost

only waits to birth the next sunrise,

the sea and summer will forget me soon

I'll just be a visitor, to my lonely boat.





My Love

Ashim Kumar Paul



What a prison for me have made you

No grille, no sentry; only surrounded by love dew

That captivates my soul with soft care-

Escaping your love can never I dare.

Within the prison flows ever Spring

Smell of Love that binds me like the ring

Too hard to be yielded to any adversity done

Whisper me to be imprisoned in the long run.



"I am restless, free like the stormy wind

Never try me with your love to bind"

Falls apart like the falling star from sky

Surrender I before you with a deep sigh;

Sigh really it is? Oh, no! it's boundless mirth

Realise, yes I realise, takes my Love birth.



The writer is an education officer





