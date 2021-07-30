Ctg slum dwellers being shifted fearing landslides as rain continues

CHATTOGRAM, July 29: The Chattogram administration is continuing the evacuation drive to remove slum dwellers from the risky hills to safety following a weather forecast of heavy rain and landslides in the port city.

Muhammad Nazmul Ahsan, Member Secretary of the Hill Management Committee and AD (Revenue) of Chattogram told the Daily Observer that more than 400 people from the hill slope slum areas have been shifted to shelters till Thursday.

He confirmed that the evacuation programme

would continue till August 1.

Besides, the unprecedented water-logging of the port city of Chattogram has worsened further on Thursday following torrential rain during the last three days.

The meteorological department has recorded 261mm rainfall during the last two days ending at 3:00pm on Thursday. The Met Office further forecast that landslide may occur in the hilly areas of Chattogram due to heavy rain that may continue unit today (Friday).

It may be mentioned that the government had constituted a Hill Management Committee with Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram as the Chairman and the ADC (Revenue) as the member Secretary.

Nazmul Ahsan said the people from Batali Hill, Matijharna, Feroz Shah Hill, have been shifted on Thursday to four shelters in the city.

He claimed that the administration has been feeding the people in the shelters.

Meanwhile, the slums developed in the downhill areas have now turned into a death trap due to landslide particularly in the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Hill Management committee has identified a total of 16 risky hills within the metropolitan area. They are Tiger Pass AK Khan hills, Baitul Aman Housing hills near Ispahani hills, Kaiballyadham hills, Lake city hills, environment office hills, Foy's Lake R/A hill, Forest hills, Nasirabad Industrial area hills, Jalalabad Housing Hills, Motijharna at Lalkhan bazzar and CRB hill. Presently, over 80,000 people are living in the slums erected illegally in the risky hills of the port city.

Besides, local administration has identified a total of 32 risky hills in Chattogram that might give way after heavy rainfall. Of them 16 hills are in the jurisdiction of the metropolitan city while the rest 16 hills are situated from Fouzderhat to Sitakunda outside the city.

Some 300 hills in and around the port city have already been levelled fully and partially threatening the environment and erected structures in those areas illegally. A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills since a long time in connivance with the police and local influential persons. They have been constructing several shanties in those hills and rented those out to the poor people.

Almost all the hills are levelled to develop residential areas. It may be mentioned that a huge number of residential plots have been developed on the land grabbed after destruction of hills.

Meanwhile, water-logging has made the civic life miserable. Almost all the low lying areas of the port city Chattogram have gone under water.

The sufferings of the residents of those low lying areas know no bounds.

Low-lying areas including Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Sholakbahar, Agrabad, Patenga, Agrabad CGO Colony, Halisahar, Muradpur, Bohaddarhat,

Kapasgola, Parbartak Intersection, KB Aman Ali Road, DC Road, Chandgaon, Sholashahar Gate No. 2, East Nasirabad and Dewanbazar areas were inundated in nearly knee-to-waist-deep water.

Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hub of the country, have been affected as most of the godowns and shops have been submerged.

The Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

The commercial activities of Khatunganj and Chaktai have been badly affected due to water-logging for hours together.