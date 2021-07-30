Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine

A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine

A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine at Dhaka Medical College Hospital wait in queues for their turn to get the shots on Thursday.     PHOTO: OBSERVER


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg slum dwellers being shifted fearing landslides as rain continues
A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine
First case of black fungus reported in Ctg
Researchers develop antibodies ‘1000 times’ better at neutralising SARS-Cov-2
RAB raids Helena Jahangir’s residence
Consumers to pay more for LPG from next month
DGDA gives limited approval to Oxyjet
Covid jab age limit lowered to 25yrs


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft