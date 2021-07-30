First case of black fungus reported in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 29: A 60-year-old woman has been diagnosed with black fungus at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). This is the first case of the rare

fungal infection in the district.

"The victim-Ferdousi Begum, of Patiya upazila-recently recovered from Covid-19. She has been undergoing treatment for mucormycosis (black fungus) at the hospital for the last 3-4 days," said Dr Suzat Pal, head of CMCH's medicine department.

"Our suspicion came true after a biopsy report confirmed that the woman has black fungus," he added.

According to family sources, Ferdousi tested positive for Covid on July 3. After undergoing treatment for 10-12 days, she tested negative on July 15. But she had to admitted to CMCH again, following post-Covid complications.

Ferdousi's husband died of Covid-19 a few days back.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "The black fungus patient will be referred to Birdem General Hospital in Dhaka soon."

On May 25, the first cases of black fungus in Bangladesh were detected in two Covid-recovered patients at Birdem General Hospital.

"The government will take necessary steps if there is a rise in the number of patients with black fungus rise in the country. Black fungus is contagious," the Civil Surgeon said.

Black fungus, a rare infection, has a mortality rate of 50% "with some only saved by removing an eye". The fungus affects many areas of the body including the eyes, nose, face, and even the brain in severe cases.

However, in recent months, India, where states have been told to declare the disease as an epidemic, reportedly saw many black fungus cases affecting recovered and recovering Covid-19 patients. -UNB







