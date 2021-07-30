Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Researchers develop antibodies ‘1000 times’ better at neutralising SARS-Cov-2

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

BERLIN, July 29: Researchers at Germany's Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Biophysical Chemistry have developed antibodies which, they claim, are "highly potent and stable," and can effectively block SARS CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The antibodies were developed from the blood of alpacas, a species of mammals found in South America.
For the study, the team immunised three alpacas with parts of the coronavirus spike protein. The animals then produced antibodies, while scientists also extracted a small sample of blood from them.
Next, the team used bacteriophages (viruses which infect bacteria) to select the best antibodies from an initially vast pool. These were then tested for efficacy against SARS CoV-2, and improved in successive rounds of optimisation.
"For the first time, these antibodies combine extreme stability and outstanding efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, including Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma," said Dirk Gorlich, director at MPI for Biophysical Chemistry. These mini-antibodies, also called nanobodies, are currently being prepared for clinical trials, researchers said.
The study, published in the EMBO journal, also noted that these nanobodies are "1000 times better" than previously developed antibodies in neutralising the virus. That these nanobodies can be produced at low costs and in large quantities could be a solution to the global demand for Covid-19 therapeutics, it further said.
The research also witnessed participation from scientists at from the University Medical Center Goettingen (UMG), which, like MPI, is a German institute. "Our nanobodies can withstand temperatures of up to 95 degrees Celsius without losing their functions or aggregates. They might remain active in the body long enough to be effective," said Matthias Dobblestein, director at the UMG's Institute of Molecular Oncology.
Antibodies help the immune system in fighting against pathogens. These can be produced industrially and used to treat acutely ill patients. Antibodies act like drugs, relieving symptoms, and shorten recovery period from the disease.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg slum dwellers being shifted fearing landslides as rain continues
A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine
First case of black fungus reported in Ctg
Researchers develop antibodies ‘1000 times’ better at neutralising SARS-Cov-2
RAB raids Helena Jahangir’s residence
Consumers to pay more for LPG from next month
DGDA gives limited approval to Oxyjet
Covid jab age limit lowered to 25yrs


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft