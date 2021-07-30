RAB raids Helena Jahangir’s residence

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday night conducted a drive at the house of controversial Awami League (AL) leader Helena Jahangir who was expelled from the AL's Women Affairs Sub-committee recently.

RAB started the operation after 8:00 pm on Thursday and the drive was ongoing while filing the report at 10 pm.

Helena Jahangir was a member of the AL's Women Affairs Sub-committee. But, the sub-committee expelled her on the

allegation of founding and being president of an unauthorized organization in the name of Awami League.

Helena Jahangir is also a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).





