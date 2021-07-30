Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Consumers to pay more for LPG from next month

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Special Correspondent

Consumers will have to pay more to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from August 1 as per new price chart announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).
"We re-fixed the 12-kg LPG of private companies at Tk 993, up by Tk 102 from the current price of Tk 891, the higher prices will be rationally applicable for the LPG of other quantity containers up to 45 kg from 5.5 kg," BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new LPG price on Thursday through a virtual briefing.
The other members of the commission were present online.
Based on the Saudi CP, the BERC also re-fixed the price of the auto gas price at a higher rate of Tk 48.71 per litre against the existing price of 44.
The LPG price is set to go higher for the second consecutive month as the price has gone up at the international market for last few months. The BERC announced the new price of LPG adjusting      with Saudi Contract Price (CP) on the basis that the local LPG operators import the bulk petroleum gas from the Middle East.
 However, the price of LPG of the state-owned LP Gas Company Ltd will remain the same at Tk 591 for 12.5 kg LPG as it sells products from condensates produced in local gas fields and has no relation with Saudi CP.
Most of Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally on the basis of which BERC adjust the price with Saudi CP.
Some 20 private companies dominate the local LPG market with more than 95 percent market share through an annual import of 1.2 million metric tonnes while the LP Gas Company supplies only 25,000 metric tonnes.  
Since April 12, the BERC has fixed the retail-level LPG price.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg slum dwellers being shifted fearing landslides as rain continues
A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine
First case of black fungus reported in Ctg
Researchers develop antibodies ‘1000 times’ better at neutralising SARS-Cov-2
RAB raids Helena Jahangir’s residence
Consumers to pay more for LPG from next month
DGDA gives limited approval to Oxyjet
Covid jab age limit lowered to 25yrs


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft