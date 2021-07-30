Consumers to pay more for LPG from next month

Consumers will have to pay more to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from August 1 as per new price chart announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

"We re-fixed the 12-kg LPG of private companies at Tk 993, up by Tk 102 from the current price of Tk 891, the higher prices will be rationally applicable for the LPG of other quantity containers up to 45 kg from 5.5 kg," BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new LPG price on Thursday through a virtual briefing.

The other members of the commission were present online.

Based on the Saudi CP, the BERC also re-fixed the price of the auto gas price at a higher rate of Tk 48.71 per litre against the existing price of 44.

The LPG price is set to go higher for the second consecutive month as the price has gone up at the international market for last few months. The BERC announced the new price of LPG adjusting with Saudi Contract Price (CP) on the basis that the local LPG operators import the bulk petroleum gas from the Middle East.

However, the price of LPG of the state-owned LP Gas Company Ltd will remain the same at Tk 591 for 12.5 kg LPG as it sells products from condensates produced in local gas fields and has no relation with Saudi CP.

Most of Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally on the basis of which BERC adjust the price with Saudi CP.

Some 20 private companies dominate the local LPG market with more than 95 percent market share through an annual import of 1.2 million metric tonnes while the LP Gas Company supplies only 25,000 metric tonnes.

Since April 12, the BERC has fixed the retail-level LPG price.





