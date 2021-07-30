Video
DGDA gives limited approval to Oxyjet

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

To meet the demand for oxygen, The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has given 'limited' approval to the production and use of 'Oxyjet', a medical device, invented by a group of teachers and students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
Md Salauddin, Deputy Director of DGDA, confirmed the matter to the media on Thursday.
He said, "Limited (200 units) approval has been given for emergency use as part of trials. Oxyjet's post-marketing vigilance (post-marketing alert) is required. Every patient's information must be kept. It remains to be seen whether this will benefit the patient and whether there are any side effects or risks."
Initially, 200 units of the device will be produced and used. Large-scale production and use may be approved by observing the results.
Patients suffering from severe shortness of breath can also be kept in a normal hospital bed and given a high level of oxygen assistance through this device.
Medical and innovation experts said up to a maximum of 15 liters of oxygen per minute can be given to patients in ordinary hospital beds. If he needs more oxygen, he needs high flow nasal cannula or the patient has to be taken to ICU.
But due to the crisis of both cannula and ICU, it is not possible to give enough oxygen to many patients. In this case, the use of oxyjet is quite effective, said the people involved in the innovation.
Up to 60 liters of oxygen can be given to patients by keeping him in a normal bed through this device.
Inventors said the CPAP devices at markets to provide high levels of oxygen to patients cost Tk1, 00000 or more. High flow nasal cannula costs Tk 4 to 5 lakh. On the other hand, the entire setup of Oxyjet costs around Tk 20,000 to 25,000.
The inventors claim that this cost will be further reduced if it goes into commercial production and it is easily portable anywhere.


