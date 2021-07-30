Covid jab age limit lowered to 25yrs

The government has lowered the minimum age for taking vaccine against coronavirus to 25 years.

As a result, ordinary citizens who are at least 25 years of age will be able to get the corona vaccine from now. The registration for the vaccine through Surokkha app has also

changed its setting with the new age limit.

On July 19, the age of vaccination against coronavirus was fixed at 30 years.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque had said that they were thinking of reducing the age limit for vaccination to 18 years.

On July 15, the Health Minister said, "The National Technical Advisory Committee has recommended reducing the age limit for vaccination to 18 years. We are considering whether the age limit for vaccination can be further reduced. Discussion has also been held with the Prime Minister in this regard. She also has an instruction about this."

Besides, the Health Minister recently said the government has arranged for 21 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines to curb Covid-19 infections in the country. The vaccines are scheduled to arrive in phases by next year.

"Currently, we have three crore doses of China vaccines. Seven crore doses of Covax, one crore doses of Russian vaccine, three crore doses of AstraZeneca and seven crore doses of Johnson & Johnson doses will arrive in phases," said the Minister on July 24.

He also said 80 per cent of people in the country will get vaccines after all the 21 crore doses arrive. So far, 1.20 crore people have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mass vaccination of people aged 55 and above was started in the country on February 7. Later, in the second phase, the age limit was reduced to 40 and above. From there it was reduced to 35 years in the third phase. Then in the fourth phase the age was brought down to 30 years. And now for those 25 years of age and above, registration is going to be done through the Surokkha app.

The first mass vaccination campaign in the country started with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Vaccination in the country was started mainly on the basis of Covishield vaccine made at the Serum Institute of India.

Besides, from August 7, people of the age limit prescribed at the union level will be able to get vaccinated only if they have National Identity (NID) Card, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.





