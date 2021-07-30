Video
239 deaths, 15,271 new C-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

Rush of ambulances carrying serious Covid-19 patients from outside Dhaka created congestion in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Inset, a patient under oxygen support is being carried to the facility for treatment. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rush of ambulances carrying serious Covid-19 patients from outside Dhaka created congestion in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Inset, a patient under oxygen support is being carried to the facility for treatment. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 239 more people died from coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death toll stands at 20,255. Some 15,271 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,226,253.   
Besides, 14,336 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.64 per cent recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 1,050,220, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of 29.21 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.00 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.66 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 639 labs across the country tested 52,282 samples.
Rush of ambulances carrying serious Covid-19 patients from outside Dhaka created congestion in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Inset, a patient under oxygen support is being carried to the facility for treatment. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rush of ambulances carrying serious Covid-19 patients from outside Dhaka created congestion in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Inset, a patient under oxygen support is being carried to the facility for treatment. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On Thursday, of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 76 deaths followed by 57 in Chattogram, 45 in Khulna, 14 each in Barishal and Sylhet, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Rangpur, and nine died in Mymenshingh divisions.  
Among the latest victims, 116 were female and 123 male.  As of Thursday, 13,750 men died of the virus against the female death toll of 6,505.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,207,661 lives across the world and infected more than 196,908,497 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 178,275,834 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


