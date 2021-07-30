194 more catch dengue fever

The country recorded a sharp rise in dengue cases as 194 more people were detected with the mosquito-borne disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 181 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 13 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

The total number of dengue patients who are

taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 642.

Of the 181 people admitted in the capital Dhaka, 72 were admitted to government and autonomous hospitals and 119 to private hospitals and clinics.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to the statistics, a total of 2,292 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, including the capital, from January 1 this year to Thursday, July 29. Among them, 1,646 patients have returned home after recovery.



