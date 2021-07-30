Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

194 more catch dengue fever

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded a sharp rise in dengue cases as 194 more people were detected with the mosquito-borne disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
Of them, 181 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 13 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
The total number of dengue patients who are
taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 642.
Of the 181 people admitted in the capital Dhaka, 72 were admitted to government and autonomous hospitals and 119 to private hospitals and clinics.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.
According to the statistics, a total of 2,292 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, including the capital, from January 1 this year to Thursday, July 29. Among them, 1,646 patients have returned home after recovery.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg slum dwellers being shifted fearing landslides as rain continues
A large number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine
First case of black fungus reported in Ctg
Researchers develop antibodies ‘1000 times’ better at neutralising SARS-Cov-2
RAB raids Helena Jahangir’s residence
Consumers to pay more for LPG from next month
DGDA gives limited approval to Oxyjet
Covid jab age limit lowered to 25yrs


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft