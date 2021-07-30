Video
RMG leaders press for reopening factories

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

In separate meetings with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and Public Administration Ministry's Senior Secretary KM Ali Azam, Apparel sector leaders on Thursday reiterated their urge to keep their factories open amid the ongoing strict lockdown to be continued till August 5 this year.
At their respective secretariat offices, two senior bureaucrats assured the apparel leaders of placing their demands before the Prime Minister and to take further decision following the instructions of the Prime Minister.
Earlier, they met Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on July 15 and placed their letter with the urge for keeping the factories open during the strict lockdown started from July 23. However, the appeal was rejected and the government decided to keep the factories closed during the period.
Meanwhile, a section of readymade garment (RMG) owners asked their workers and employees to attend office on August 1 against the government's decision in this regard.  Daily Observer has published a report recently on the issue.
A press release of the Bangladesh Garments
Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said that the business leaders on Thursday urged the government again to keep the mills and factories open during the lockdown including vaccinating RMG workers as soon as possible.
The release said a delegation of the business leaders, led by former BGMEA president and Exporters Association of Bangladesh President Abdus Salam Murshedy, made the requests to the government while meeting with the Cabinet Secretary on Thursday at his office.
Salam Murshedy, a ruling party lawmaker from Khulna was accompanied by BKMEA President Salim Osman, also a Jatiya Party lawmaker from Narayanganj, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and vice presidents Shahidullah Azim and Khandaker Rafiqul Islam. DCCI President Rezwan Rahman and BKMEA first vice president Mohammad Hatem were present at the meeting.
After the meeting, BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said, "We have urged the government to reconsider the industry situation as our main markets- the European Union (EU) and US have already opened their shops and manufacturers are under pressure to ship goods on time."
Voicing concern that countries like Bangladesh have no economic strength to afford such closure of economic activities, he said that the Cabinet Secretary assured that he would convey the request to the highest level of the government for due consideration. Necessary steps will be taken after getting PM's instructions.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised the government about the overall industry situation amid the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown across the country. He requested for opening industries immediately considering the overall industry situation and urgency.
However, neither the Cabinet Secretary nor the Public Administration Ministry Senior Secretary have made any comment on the issue.
Following the Eid vacations, the government enforced 14-days strict lockdown restrictions till August 5 under which all kinds of factories are closed. Amid an alarming spike in infections and death toll crossing the 20 thousand mark, the government may further extend the ongoing factory closure.


