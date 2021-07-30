BCL initiative to help students online during Covid-19 pandemic

Providing free lessons to thousands of school and college students through an online platform, Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Academy has received admiration among the learners during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of students belonging to Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has taken the initiative for providing free online educational support to secondary and higher secondary level science students across the country through Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy during the crisis period.

All educational institutions of the country have remained closed since March 17 last year due to the global pandemic of Covid-19.

To help the students keep up their spirit through smooth continuation of study, Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy, operated by students of different public universities and medical colleges, came forward to teach students free of cost from October last year.

Initially, they provided educational support to 15 indigent students and the number of beneficiary students has seen a gradual rise.