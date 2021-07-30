Each family of four victims gets Tk25 lakh

United Hospital has given Tk 2 crore as compensation to family members of four victims out of five killed in a fire at its corona isolation unit on May 27 last year.

A total of Tk 25 lakh has recently been paid by the hospital authorities to each victim of the fire incidents through separate pay order, said a victim's lawyer Barrister Aneek R Haque on Thursday. "Each family of the victims got Tk 25 lakh as compensation in line with the Appellate Division order from the United Hospital which we informed the apex court," he said.

On April 29, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the United Hospital authorities to pay Tk 25 lakh to each of the families of the four out of five victims killed in a fire at the hospital. A bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain asked the hospital authorities to pay the money within a month.

The apex court issued the directive after disposing of an appeal filed by the hospital challenging the High Court's (HC) directive that ordered it to pay Tk 30 lakh to each of the families within 15 days.

The HC did not issue any order over the family of Monir Hossain, who was also killed in the fire, as they settled the matter through out-of-court negotiations with the hospital authorities.

On January 17, the Appellate Division stayed the HC directive delivered on January 11 regarding the payment of the compensation. The HC also issued a rule on the same day asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to provide Tk15 crore to the families of the victims as compensation.

Later, the hospital authorities filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

On May 27 in 2020, a fire broke out at the coronavirus isolation unit of the United Hospital that killed four men and one woman.

Victims who died in the tragic fire were Vernon Anthony Paul (75), Riyajul Alam (45), Khodeja Begum (70), Md Monir Hossain (75) and Md Mahbub (50).

A case was filed against the hospital authorities with Gulshan Police Station on charge of 'death by negligence'.



