Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:33 AM
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302
DU Correspondent

Heavy rain for the last four days caused flooding in different parts of Cox's Bazar district. Many poor families have lost houses, cattle and become unable to go out for their daily livelihood.
At this crisis moment, the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Cox's Bazar unit extended their helping hands to the flood-affected people.
Led by BCL Cox's Bazar unit President SM Saddam Hossain, they provided necessary food items including rice, pulses and oil among the flood-hit families, which will be sufficient for at least one week.
"Sixty-eight families received these food items at Natun Charpara village adjacent to Kalghar Bazar in Ramu on Wednesday and more than a hundred families received relief at Juarianala and Tumburi Para at Ramu upazila and Nunachhari at Chakariya upazila on Thursday," Saddam Hossain told this correspondent.






