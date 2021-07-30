Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Facebook pays BD Tk 2.5 crore VAT

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

As a registered non-resident company in Bangladesh, Facebook deposited its VAT return worth around Tk 2.5 crore for the first time this month.  
Pramila Sarkar, Additional Commissioner, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissioner, confirmed this correspondent on Thursday that  Facebook had submitted VAT returns in the names of three companies on July 15 as Facebook Ireland limited deposited Tk 2 crore 43 lakh 27 thousand 599, Facebook payments international limited Tk 24,070 and Facebook technologies Ireland limited deposited Tk 25,006.
Earlier, on June 13, the leading social media took Business Identification Number (BIN) to get VAT related services including VAT payment and VAT return submission.
Under VAT law, local VAT agents are responsible for paying VAT. Companies have been facing various problems since 2019 to get VAT registration and submit VAT returns.  There was a demand from them to get this service directly as per VAT law.
According to the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act 2012, companies like Facebook, YouTube and Google have to register for VAT and set up offices in Bangladesh or hire VAT agents. Later, in early 2020, the NBR decided to bring it under a separate VAT registration number.
On the other hand, according to the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act 2012 and the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Rules 2016, VAT registrants are required to file a VAT return within 15 days of the end of the month.  Otherwise there is provision for imposition of interest and penalty.
For this reason, all the customs, excise and VAT offices of the country are open during the strict restrictions announced by the government to assist the traders in submitting monthly VAT returns and to facilitate the submission of receipts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL initiative to help students online during Covid-19 pandemic
Each family of four victims gets Tk25 lakh
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Facebook pays BD Tk 2.5 crore VAT
SC stays HC’s bail order to Azam
Shamim Osman visits Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy
All HC ad-interim bail orders extended for month
Cops turn a blind eye to flouting of restrictions


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft