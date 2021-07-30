Facebook pays BD Tk 2.5 crore VAT

As a registered non-resident company in Bangladesh, Facebook deposited its VAT return worth around Tk 2.5 crore for the first time this month.

Pramila Sarkar, Additional Commissioner, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissioner, confirmed this correspondent on Thursday that Facebook had submitted VAT returns in the names of three companies on July 15 as Facebook Ireland limited deposited Tk 2 crore 43 lakh 27 thousand 599, Facebook payments international limited Tk 24,070 and Facebook technologies Ireland limited deposited Tk 25,006.

Earlier, on June 13, the leading social media took Business Identification Number (BIN) to get VAT related services including VAT payment and VAT return submission.

Under VAT law, local VAT agents are responsible for paying VAT. Companies have been facing various problems since 2019 to get VAT registration and submit VAT returns. There was a demand from them to get this service directly as per VAT law.

According to the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act 2012, companies like Facebook, YouTube and Google have to register for VAT and set up offices in Bangladesh or hire VAT agents. Later, in early 2020, the NBR decided to bring it under a separate VAT registration number.

On the other hand, according to the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act 2012 and the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Rules 2016, VAT registrants are required to file a VAT return within 15 days of the end of the month. Otherwise there is provision for imposition of interest and penalty.

For this reason, all the customs, excise and VAT offices of the country are open during the strict restrictions announced by the government to assist the traders in submitting monthly VAT returns and to facilitate the submission of receipts.







