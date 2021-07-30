

Obituary

She was 75 and left behind her husband M Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman, ACI Limited, daughter Shusmita Anis, son Dr Arif Dowla, daughter-in-law, Rumana Rashid Ishita, grandchildren and a large host of friends and relatives.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Country House (Vill: Daljor, PO: Rajabari, PS: Sreepur, Dist: Gazipur) on Thursday after Zohr prayer at around 1:15pm.

She will be laid to rest at the family graveyard in Gazipur after necessary funeral formalities.

Family members of Najma Dowla have requested all to pray for the departed soul. Najma Dowla, Director of the Board of ACI Limited and its Subsidiaries breathed her last on Wednesday (July 28) at 11:45pm at a local hospital in the capital.She was 75 and left behind her husband M Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman, ACI Limited, daughter Shusmita Anis, son Dr Arif Dowla, daughter-in-law, Rumana Rashid Ishita, grandchildren and a large host of friends and relatives.Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Country House (Vill: Daljor, PO: Rajabari, PS: Sreepur, Dist: Gazipur) on Thursday after Zohr prayer at around 1:15pm.She will be laid to rest at the family graveyard in Gazipur after necessary funeral formalities.Family members of Najma Dowla have requested all to pray for the departed soul.