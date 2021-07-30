|
Obituary
Najma Dowla, Director of the Board of ACI Limited and its Subsidiaries breathed her last on Wednesday (July 28) at 11:45pm at a local hospital in the capital.
She was 75 and left behind her husband M Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman, ACI Limited, daughter Shusmita Anis, son Dr Arif Dowla, daughter-in-law, Rumana Rashid Ishita, grandchildren and a large host of friends and relatives.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Country House (Vill: Daljor, PO: Rajabari, PS: Sreepur, Dist: Gazipur) on Thursday after Zohr prayer at around 1:15pm.
She will be laid to rest at the family graveyard in Gazipur after necessary funeral formalities.
Family members of Najma Dowla have requested all to pray for the departed soul.