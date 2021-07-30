

Dr Nomita new PKSF MD

Currently, she is holding the position of a Professorial Fellow at North South University, said PKSF on Thursday. Born in the coastal area of Bagerhat, Dr Halder served as a public servant for long 30 years.

She has the experience of working in the local administration right up to a top position in the central government both at policy and implementation levels.

In 2014, she was appointed as the Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Dr Nomita Halder graduated in Agriculture from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh.

She did an MA in Development Administration from Australian National University.

And later, she did her PhD from the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

As the Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, she initiated some stern measures regarding migration and human trafficking.

In 2018, she retired from public service.

At present, she holds the position of an Honorary Member of National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh. -UNB





