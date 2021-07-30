Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dr Nomita new PKSF MD

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Dr Nomita new PKSF MD

Dr Nomita new PKSF MD

Dr Nomita Halder, a former Secretary, has been appointed as the 11th Managing Director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).
Currently, she is holding the position of a Professorial Fellow at North South University, said PKSF on Thursday. Born in the coastal area of Bagerhat, Dr Halder served as a public servant for long 30 years.
She has the experience of working in the local administration right up to a top position in the central government both at policy and implementation levels.
In 2014, she was appointed as the Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.
Dr Nomita Halder graduated in Agriculture from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh.
She did an MA in Development Administration from Australian National University.
And later, she did her PhD from the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.
As the Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, she initiated some stern measures regarding migration and human trafficking.
In 2018, she retired from public service.
At present, she holds the position of an Honorary Member of National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Dr Nomita new PKSF MD
People give a fig to govt’s lockdown rules in Dhaka
Provide info on Aedes larvae: DSCC mayor to city dwellers
DAE confirms record 23 maunds Aus paddy output per bigha of land
Dhaka's first-ever metro rail set to start by Dec 2022
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft