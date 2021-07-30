Video
Friday, 30 July, 2021
City News

DAE confirms record 23 maunds Aus paddy output per bigha of land

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

At least 23 maunds of paddy has been produced in one bigha of land which is a record in country's Aus production.
The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) confirmed this after harvesting the crop on a demonstration plot at Charmansha village under Rajapur union of Bhola on Wednesday. "A record yield has been achieved from BRRI hybrid-7, an Aus variety, while the country's average Aus production was not more than 10-12 maunds (one maund equals 37.32 kg)  in a bigha," according to the official data revealed by the DAE.
M Yanur Rahman Biplob, a farmer of village Charmansha of Rajapur union under Bhola district, planted BRRI hybrid-7 variety seed on 8 hectares of land on April 8 and then seedlings were transplanted on May 3.
About 110 days later, almost 7 tonnes of paddy on a hectare of land or at least 23 maunds on a bigha was reaped after harvesting the crop on July 28. The yield was 4.60 tonnes per hectare in form of rice, the DAE disclosed at a function.
Chaired by Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah, Deputy Director of the DAE in Bhola, the programme also joined virtually, among others, by DAE's Director General M Asadullah, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Director General Dr M Shahjahan Kabir and DAE's field service wing Director AKM Manirul Alam.
Per hectare production cost was Taka 60,000 and farmer's net profit was Taka 70,000 when the farmer sold the paddy at a cost of Taka 750 per maund. Farmer's estimated net profit from Aus production on 8 hectares of land was Tk 5,70,000. Free BRRI hybrid-7 variety seeds have been distributed among the farmers in Bhola free of cost and the variety was cultivated on 198 hectares of land, said DAE deputy director of Bhola Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah.
"The crop cutting result of BRRIhybrid-7 variety is optimistic ...we will take necessary steps to enhance cultivation of the variety," said DAE DG.    -BSS


