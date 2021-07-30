Video
Dhaka South AL plans unit bodies by Sept 30

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South city Awami League (AL) has taken initiative to form unit committees within September 30 this year in line with the polling stations determined by the Election Commission under the eight parliamentary seats in this area.
South city AL President Abu Ahmed Monnafi and General Secretary Humayun Kabir issued a letter on Wednesday night directing the matter and announcing that eight teams have been formed in this regard.
According to the directive, the teams will form committees in consultation with thana and ward Awami League leaders, local MPs of parliamentary constituencies and party nominated ward councilors. If there is a minimum of 150 members in each unit then a unit committee will be formed there.
The directive further said that if the unit committees are not formed by September 30, 2021, the thana and ward committees will be abolished and the convening committees will be formed and the date of the conference will be announced.
In this regard, Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Monnafi said, "Awami League is standing by the people during the lockdown. We are working for people. At the same time, we are also putting forward some organizational tasks."
"Unit committees will be formed with grassroots Awami League leaders and activists and CVs will not be taken for this. Minimum 60-61 members will be required to form a committee with president and general secretary. The ward committee will give approval to the concerned unit committee," he added.
The teams have also been instructed not to include identified extortionists, bullies, drug addicts and opportunists from BNP and Jamaat in the committees.



