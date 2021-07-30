|
DU teachers, researchers to get grants for publication in int’l journals
In order to increase the quality and scope of basic and practical research in Dhaka University, grants will be provided for the publication of research papers by teachers and researchers in international journals with Impact Factor in the light of the university's policy.
The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.
In the meeting, the teachers and researchers were urged to pay attention to research works.