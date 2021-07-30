Man held with huge Yaba pills at Dhaka airport remanded

A Saudi-bound passenger, arrested with 9,000 Yaba tablets at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sayeed passed the order after the Airport Police produced the KSA-bound passenger, Saddam before it with a ten-day remand for questioning.

A team of Armed Police Battalion (APBN) arrested Saddam, who was heading for Saudi Arabia with nearly 9,000 Yaba tablets in his possession, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Wednesday.

He was taking the contraband drug to Saudi Arabia via Dammam, but the package was caught during the scanning, said the Airport police.

It was hidden in the luggage, but it showed up on the scans. He was questioned and, at first, denied it. The luggage was opened and 8,950 yaba tablets were found inside.

During the initial interrogation he revealed that he acquired the Yaba from an individual in Cumilla, where he was from, and was to hand it over to another individual once in Dammam.

