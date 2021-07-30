Sunamganj likely to have 500-bed hospital soon

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Thursday approved a tender proposal to establish a 500-bed hospital named as 'Bangabandhu Medical College and Hospital' in Sunamganj at a cost of around Tk 266.17 crore.

The construction work was awarded to M Jamal and Company. As per the government plan, the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Housing of Public Works Ministry will implement the project by 2024.

After the virtual meeting of the Cabinet Committee, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday gave the disclosure while briefing media.

He also said the idea of the private public partnership (PPP) has failed to meet the expectation. "Actually we could not sell the PPP idea properly. But, now work has started."

The 'Construction of Laldia Bulk Terminal' project proposed by the Chittagong Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping on 59.87 acres of land in the Laldia Char area on the right bank of the Karnafuli River in Chittagong has been dropped from the PPP list.

The Finance Minister said, "The idea was that the project was done at the initial stage, but later it was seen that the demand increased a lot over time. So it has been here. We can't meet the demand if we use the amount of space that is available here."

He said, 'We have not taken the PPP concept well yet, it is true. Even then the work has started. If you start jointly, you have to give time. We will move forward by tackling the issues that we have to face.

He said, "We didn't have the infrastructure. Infrastructure means both physical non-physicals once. Now we are capable of all kinds of infrastructure. That is why we think that the PPP concept and direct foreign investment will not be disrupted. It will take us forward. "

Kamal said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries will import 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from SABIC.

He said the meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources to award the package Number WP-1 to the joint venture of BIC and SSRI, Dhaka with around TK 155.43 crore under the Mohananda River Dredging and Rubber Dam (1st revised) project at Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.

The Finance Minister said the package number WD-05 road construction work from Rajupara to Payra Port has been awarded to Spectra Engineers Limited with around TK 655.50 crore under the project for constructing first terminal of Payra Sea Port and ensuring ancillary facilities under the Road Transport and Highways Division.

He informed that in another proposal from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the National Curriculum and Textbooks Board (NCTB) will procure a total of 3, 77, 65,616 textbooks of Bangla and English versions for class 3,4, and 5 in 52 lots from Agrani Printing Press, Kochua Press and Publications with a total cost of around TK 115.83 crore.

Kamal said the Ministry of Industries will procure Reformed Gas Waste Heat Boiler and related machinery for Jamuna Fertilizer Company Limited, Jamalpur with around TK 56.65 crore.









