Friday, 30 July, 2021
Int’l Anti-Human Trafficking Day today

62,000 BD migrants enter European countries illegally in 12 years: Webinar

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

More than 62,000 Bangladeshi migrants have entered the European countries illegally in last 12 years.
To prevent the incidents of human trafficking, some 5,738 cases have so far been filed under the provisions of the 'Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012'.
But, only 282 cases, which is less than one percent of total cases, have been disposed of in last nine years.
The rest of the cases have been pending with different courts across the country including seven special tribunals for speedy trials in human trafficking cases in Bangladesh.
The information was given in a keynote paper of a webinar held on Thursday in Dhaka. Marking the International Anti-Human Trafficking Day to be observed on Friday across the world, BRAC Migration Programme organized the webinar.
The United Nations declared the day in its general assembly held on December 18, 2013.
Three keynote papers were presented at the webinar.
Chairman of National Human Rights Commission Nasima Begum, Director General of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary (Political and ICT) of Home Ministry's Public Security Division G S M Jafarullah and CID Special Superintendent Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan spoke at the programme.
At the webinar, the speakers said more than 3,332 Bangladeshis had entered the European countries in last six months. Most of those Bangladeshi migrants are within the age of 25 to 40.
Despite Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions across the world, illegal migration hasn't yet stopped.
They also claimed that an estimated six lakh to eight lakh men, women and children were trafficked across international borders last year.
Bangladesh is one of the source countries as well as transit points for human trafficking for other countries.
National Human Rights Commission Chairman Nasima Begum urged authorities concerned to take measures to prevent such offenses so that the people can migrate to their destinations safely.




