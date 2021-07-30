Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

GDP allocation for edn seen inadequate

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh spends only 1.3pc  of GDP on education which is not enough to ensure world-class education and research, said Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of Dhaka University's (DU) International Relations department in a webinar titled 'In Search of Model State in Education: Context Germany'.
On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, he said, "Germany's education system has been built on a strong structure from the pre education level. There is no difference between the public and private education curriculum. That's why the public universities are leading the research sector in Germany."  
Suggesting some recommendations for improving the quality of education in Bangladesh, Imtiaz Ahmed said, "Our first task is to achieve 100 percent literacy." In an attempt to reach the goal of literacy, he suggested using village defense force.
Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu an MP and Member of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Industries was the chief guest at the webinar.
Kazim Uddin said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in education sector. Now we can hand out free books to students at the beginning of the year, we provide stipends to students and established Sheikh Russell digital lab to enrich school level students' technological knowledge. "
He also applauded the leadership of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Technology to advancing technology sector in Bangladesh.
The article presented in the webinar highlighted the German education management and teacher recruitment system.  There is no such thing as cadre service in Germany.  There the Ministry of Education or any other ministry provides notices for the recruitment of experts in the relevant field.  
Moreover, the German government spends 4.9% of GDP on education. The government spends an average of 13,529 to ensure tertiary education from a student's primary education.
In Germany, there are 2 teachers for every 12 students in primary education and 1 teacher for every 12 students in secondary education.  
In the end, the presenter of the article mentioned that to date, 70 scientists and researchers from Germany have been awarded the Nobel Prize, which is the result of the German education system.
Both government and private education institutions follow the same syllabus of same education system in Germany.  No one can teach anything extra in the curriculum and no one can skip any part of the curriculum.
The German education system ensures technical education for those who fail to do well in general education.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka South AL plans unit bodies by Sept 30
Vehicles get stuck in a long tailback at Chattogram Road on the outskirts of the capital
4b anti-Covid shots injected worldwide
DU teachers, researchers to get grants for publication in int’l journals
Man held with huge Yaba pills at Dhaka airport remanded
Like other factories, activities at brick kilns remain closed
Sunamganj likely to have 500-bed hospital soon
Int’l Anti-Human Trafficking Day today


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft