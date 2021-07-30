GDP allocation for edn seen inadequate

Bangladesh spends only 1.3pc of GDP on education which is not enough to ensure world-class education and research, said Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of Dhaka University's (DU) International Relations department in a webinar titled 'In Search of Model State in Education: Context Germany'.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, he said, "Germany's education system has been built on a strong structure from the pre education level. There is no difference between the public and private education curriculum. That's why the public universities are leading the research sector in Germany."

Suggesting some recommendations for improving the quality of education in Bangladesh, Imtiaz Ahmed said, "Our first task is to achieve 100 percent literacy." In an attempt to reach the goal of literacy, he suggested using village defense force.

Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu an MP and Member of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Industries was the chief guest at the webinar.

Kazim Uddin said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in education sector. Now we can hand out free books to students at the beginning of the year, we provide stipends to students and established Sheikh Russell digital lab to enrich school level students' technological knowledge. "

He also applauded the leadership of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Technology to advancing technology sector in Bangladesh.

The article presented in the webinar highlighted the German education management and teacher recruitment system. There is no such thing as cadre service in Germany. There the Ministry of Education or any other ministry provides notices for the recruitment of experts in the relevant field.

Moreover, the German government spends 4.9% of GDP on education. The government spends an average of 13,529 to ensure tertiary education from a student's primary education.

In Germany, there are 2 teachers for every 12 students in primary education and 1 teacher for every 12 students in secondary education.

In the end, the presenter of the article mentioned that to date, 70 scientists and researchers from Germany have been awarded the Nobel Prize, which is the result of the German education system.

Both government and private education institutions follow the same syllabus of same education system in Germany. No one can teach anything extra in the curriculum and no one can skip any part of the curriculum.

The German education system ensures technical education for those who fail to do well in general education.










