Bar Council to get 15-member ad-hoc body

Bangladesh Bar Council, a statutory autonomous body that monitors and controls the lawyers in the country is going to get a 15-member ad-hoc committee for the first time after its formation in 1972.

The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Wednesday issued an ordinance after President Md Abdul Hamid approval of 'Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.'

Md Moinul Kabir, Secretary of the Division issued the gazette notification.

The gazette was issued because the scheduled election of the Bar Council was not held due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.









