Friday, 30 July, 2021
IMF paints a grim future on poverty

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021

According to an IMF (International Monetary Fund) forecast, some 80-million more people of low-income countries, including Bangladesh, are likely to step into extreme poverty during 2020-21 due to pandemic fallout. And according to a local survey published in April of this year, the economic shock induced by the pandemic has already pushed 2.45 crore people - 14.75 percent of the country's population - into poverty in just one year.

IMF also stated in its forecasting that slow vaccine rollout in low-income countries was the main factor for slower economic recovery and poverty. However, an interesting point to note is that the vaccine was absent last year. Even though millions of shots are being imported, but the countrywide rollout still remains sluggish.

We expect the government's health and relevant authorities to take stock of the IMF forecasting.

Beyond any doubt, slow vaccine rollout would allow the virus to mutate further and will make a double hit to emerging market and developing economies.

When the pandemic entered Bangladesh last year, many had anticipated the 'New Poor' to be a temporary issue. But a year after the pandemic, millions who have gone down the poverty line is yet struggling to come out. Additionally, People have lost their capacity to face the pandemic and recover from the economic consequences of it. Steady income of households decreased while their debt continues to shoot up.

While the top priority remains to go for mass vaccination as fast possible, the government needs to urgently address the second wave taking into account depleted capacity of the people. That said - accurate and effective targeting is imperative in reaching out to the new poor as there had been huge criticism about last year's measures taken by the government.

In Bangladesh, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and informal sectors saw the highest number of job losses.

From our end, we make our call for an urgent national recovery action plan for cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises. Concurrently, agriculture has been critical to economic recovery. A policy mindset shift towards strengthening rural regeneration and a holistic approach to supporting agriculture is a key lesson on which the government must build on.

In conclusion, the IMF forecasting comes at a critical time when the country is combating the second deadly wave of Covid - 19 - it must be taken seriously - so to formulate effective policy and strategies deal with poverty.

Not that all projections turn out to be correct. But importance of forecasting or projecting a scenario is that, they may not reduce the complications and uncertainty of the near future. They surely increase confidence of the government's policy makers to make prompt and important decisions.

We expect the latest IMF forecasting to be supportive in that regard.



