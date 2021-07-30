Public awareness is more important in three-pronged crisis

Dear Sir,

Corona virus is appearing in Bangladesh in a more deadly form. The Delta variant of the Covid-19 speaks volumes about how terrifying and aggressive it is. Infections and deaths are increasing geometrically. Beyond the boundaries of divisional or district cities, its influence has now spread far and wide. New names are being added to the death procession every day due to poor travel conditions, lack of adequate oxygen services or medical facilities in hospitals.



Dengue has created a new panic in Corona where the situation is dire. Many people are being diagnosed with dengue. According to doctors, the same person can be infected with both corona and dengue at the same time. The number of dengue cases and deaths is significant in Dhaka and all over Bangladesh. As a result, it is creating a new scary situation.



Due to rising flood situationin the country, people in other areas, including Cox's Bazar are suffering from various water-borne diseases including diarrhea.



Self-awareness is more important in such three-dimensional situations. One must be careful for the welfare of the family, society and the state and keep others aware and healthy.



Mamun Hossain Agun

Department of Political

Science Dhaka College